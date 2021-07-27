Simone Biles withdrew Tuesday morning from the Olympics during the women's gymnastics final. Initially billed as a medical issue, Biles has since explained what was really happening: an internal, mental battle dealing with expectations that, in a new interview, she compared to fighting with demons.

Biles pulled out of the event after she left the arena so that a trainer could evaluate her. USA Gymnastics originally released a statement, saying "Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions."

Russia Olympic Committee went on to win the gold medal. Its team of Vladislava Urazova, Viktoriia Listunova and Angelina Melnikova landed a score of 169.528. Team USA finished at silver with 166.096 and Great Britain took home bronze with 164.096.

After the event, Biles explained why she left, wishing to protect her mind and body. "Whenever you get in a high stress situation, you kind of freak out," she told reporters. "I have to focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my health and well-being. It just sucks when you're fighting your own head."

In support of her older sister, Adria Biles took to Twitter to address any criticism of her sister backing out. "Y'all are all about mental health until it no longer benefits you.. i can't Imagine being that inconsiderate WHEWWWW," Adria wrote.

Simone's brother, Ron Biles II, also asked for support. "She really needs (prayers) at this time, and is having a hard time," he wrote on Twitter. You're still a GOAT Simone and no one can ever take that away from you!! You're an amazing woman, talented gymnast, and I know you can bounce from this."

Biles also talked to reporters about how her team reacted to her withdrawing. "They were freaking out," she said. "They were like, crying, and I was like, 'You guys need to relax, you're going to be fine without me. Go out there and kick some butt, just like we've done in training. And just lay it out on the floor and see what happens!"

The gymnast's withdrawal comes just days after Team USA finished in second place over the weekend during the qualifying competition — and Biles reflected about the pressure she experiences on Instagram.

"It wasn't an easy day or my best, but I got through it," she said. "I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times. I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn't affect me but damn sometimes it's hard hahaha! The olympics is no joke!"