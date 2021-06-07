A lot has happened since 2013 — three presidents, two different decades, not to mention one global pandemic — and yet, through it all, Simone Biles has not placed lower than first in a competition. The 24-year-old has become the most decorated gymnast in history with 19 gold medals from international competitions, including the all-around title from Rio de Janeiro's 2016 Olympics. She leaves no record intact, even having new skills named after her quite regularly.

Needless to say, the athlete has nothing left to prove. Though somehow, she still manages to make history and Sunday evening's stunning US Championship performance was no exception. Earning a two-day total of 119.60 points, more than five points ahead of the closest competitor, Suni Lee, Biles stood safely at the top of the podium (a spot she's become intimately acquainted with over the years).

The gold medal was certainly shining around her neck, but fans were quickly distracted by Biles' sparkling leotard which was bedazzled with a rhinestone goat — no doubt a nod to the acronym "Greatest of All Time."

No one can say the title is unwarranted, and if Biles scores five gold medals at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics she'd tie with Larisa Latynina's nine Olympic gymnastics gold medal record, and surpass Vitaly Scherbo as the most decorated gymnast at both Worlds and the Olympics. For most, the feat would be impossible — though that word isn't in Biles' vocabulary.

Of course, we can't wait to watch.