Out of all the relationship drama that's been dominating the headlines this past week there's finally some good news, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are officially engaged.

The Olympic gymnast announced today that she and the Houston Texans defensive back had gotten engaged following a Valentine's Day proposal. "THE EASIEST YES," Biles wrote in her post. "I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCÉE." Owens echoed the excitement in his own post, writing "Woke up this morning with a fiancée."

Biles and Owens had reportedly been dating since mid-2020 after the two had crossed paths during the Texans' training camp that summer. The couple would later go on to make things Instagram official that August, with Biles admitting that she slid into the football player's DMs while she was training in Houston.

Since then, the couple's bond has grown stronger — each the other's biggest fan, with Owens being vocally supportive during Biles' rocky 2021 Tokyo Olympics run. "Imma ride with you through whatever baby ❤️," Owens wrote on Instagram. "Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB 🤞🏽You always gone be my champ baby and don't you ever forget that, i love you so much and i can't wait till you come home and i get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I'm always here for you baby ❤️❤️."

Congratulations to the happy couple!