Sies Marjan, brainchild of Dutch designer Sander Lak, was one of the brightest spots of New York's fashion community — and an unfortunate victim of COVID-19. It was a sad day for many when the label announced its closure in June, flattening hopes for more dreamy ombre silk sets, rainbow Swarovski runway shows and Lak's signature colorful style.

However, with cities reopening nationwide and people pursuing normalcy again, it's only fitting that — albeit briefly — Sies Marjan has returned.

Or more exactly, rather, Marjan is back by way of a massive online archive sale that celebrates its joyful use of color. Brand devotees can shop for favorites like Fall 2019's reflective and corduroy shirts, Spring 2020's confectionary shearling coats, and a literal rainbow of knits, tops and trousers — among others — in sleek velvets, glossy satins and smooth silks.

If only for a moment, Lak's fashion fanbase will be able to experience his brand's vibrant offerings before the next phase of his design career — wherever it takes him.

The sale will be the first and last of its kind for Marjan, with funds benefitting talent development agency Scope of Work. According to The Cut, support from brands like Marjan will allow Scope of Work to continue providing creative opportunities for BIPOC youth.

Shop til you drop on Sies Marjan's archive website while supplies last.