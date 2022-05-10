The wait is finally over. Announced today, Shygirl's first full-length album, NYMPH , has been in the works and is slated for release on September 30. The news comes after years of one-off singles from London's alt-pop princess — a tease that left us all with blue balls (from "BDE") and crying off our movie star makeup (from "Cleo").
Made in collaboration with fellow UK innovators and friends Mura Masa, Sega Bodega, Karma Kid, Arca and Cosha, along with producers Noah Goldstein, Danny L Harle, BloodPop®, Vegyn and Kingdom, NYMPH is sure to follow through on the experimental, dance sound that Shygirl has cultivated.
The 12-track debut's lead single, "Firefly," is out today, and opens with clubby chimes and a sweetly whispered hook: "Waiting on the line/ Wasting all my time." Shygirl connects the dots between breakbeat, indie and house movements, bringing to mind the genre-breaking sounds from Imogen Heap of Frou Frou in the early aughts.
NYMPH marks Shygirl's first proper solo project, following collaborations with FKA twigs on "papi bones" and a standout track on Lady Gaga’s remixed Chromatica. NYMPH will see the star fully step into her own, with "Firefly" already reverberating off the club walls.
Photo courtesy of Samuel Ibram
