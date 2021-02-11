Late last year, the New York Times reportedt that FKA twigs (real name Tahliah Barnett) was suing her former boyfriend Shia LaBeouf over a number of disturbing allegations including sexual battery, emotional and physical abuse,

At the time, LaBeouf released a statement that made a vague sort of apology, and an extremely vague sort of admission of guilt. "I'm not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel," he wrote in an email to the Times. "I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say."

But scratch that from the record. According to a new report from Page Six, LaBeouf isn't admitting to anything. And it also seems like he's going to argue that he acted in self defense against twigs.

According to court documents, LaBeouf denies that twigs has suffered "any injury or damage" as a result of his actions, and that any alleged violence or abuse was "reasonably necessary for his self defense and/or safety."

Right. This is all a little confusing, because not only did LaBeouf basically admit that he'd harmed twigs in that initial statement to the Times, but he also checked himself into an inpatient treatment in December because, according to his attorney, he knew he needed help.

So what is the truth? FKA twigs and her legal team would sure like to know.

Speaking to Page Six, twigs' attorney Bryan Freedman suggested that LaBeouf's actions following the filing of the lawsuit show that he knows he's done wrong by her and several other women who came forward.

"Upon being confronted with Ms. Barnett's lawsuit, Mr. LaBeouf admitted his reprehensible conduct and then checked himself into some type of inpatient treatment," Freedman said. "To the extent his five week treatment has been focused on denials and gaslighting, he may want to revisit the type of help he is receiving. Mr. LaBeouf's legal tact and recovery plan, while not surprising, are poorly misguided self help strategies."

FKA twigs reportedly plans to donate a significant portion of any monetary damages she receives from the lawsuit to domestic violence charities.

Find domestic violence resources here.