Shenseea Brings Her Dragon Energy to Coachella

Shenseea's first musical release of 2023, the new single "Curious," came out on April 13, just one day before she took the stage for her Coachella debut.

It was one of many dancehall/reggae tracks the singer performed for the big day, for which she wore a dragon-inspired look by Colombian designer Nicolas Martin Garcia, a former Roberto Cavalli designer who’s pursuing his own line.

The dragon motif is a recurrent thread in Shenseea's work, in particular its “fire" theme that she plays off heavily in her forthcoming album, which is being produced by London on da Track.

Below, Shenseea shares her Coachella photo diary with PAPER, giving a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her rehearsals, background dancers, stage outfit and performing routine.