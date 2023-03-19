She Loves Boon is Finding Momentum on 'star'

Following the late 2022 release of his debut album Emotional Trap, indie artist She Loves Boon is back with a high-energy dance single, "star." "If you need a star to wish on, I'm a fire one," he sings on the song's earworm hook. "If you need a star to wish on, I'm the right one."

Speaking to PAPER, She Loves Boon explains that the song, produced by his collaborators, loe4t and Daniel Ahmed, represents a shift towards more dance-heavy club music. "The song is really about momentum — you can hear it in the lyrics and in the production," says the New York City-born and based artist. "As I’m navigating this world, all I think about is constantly believing in myself and making sure others believe in me."

The song is accompanied by an original music video, set in a trippy nightclub setting and featuring many of the artist's personal friends. "I want to take people there with me so you’ll see that the video stars a bunch of my close friends," he explains, "We wanted to create a fast paced cyberpunk experience to match the energy of the song and the other-worldly sounds in it."

See the PAPER premiere of "star" by She Loves Boon below.