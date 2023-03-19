She Loves Boon is Finding Momentum on 'star'
She Loves Boon is Finding Momentum on 'star'

Following the late 2022 release of his debut album Emotional Trap, indie artist She Loves Boon is back with a high-energy dance single, "star." "If you need a star to wish on, I'm a fire one," he sings on the song's earworm hook. "If you need a star to wish on, I'm the right one."

Speaking to PAPER, She Loves Boon explains that the song, produced by his collaborators, loe4t and Daniel Ahmed, represents a shift towards more dance-heavy club music. "The song is really about momentum — you can hear it in the lyrics and in the production," says the New York City-born and based artist. "As I’m navigating this world, all I think about is constantly believing in myself and making sure others believe in me."

The song is accompanied by an original music video, set in a trippy nightclub setting and featuring many of the artist's personal friends. "I want to take people there with me so you’ll see that the video stars a bunch of my close friends," he explains, "We wanted to create a fast paced cyberpunk experience to match the energy of the song and the other-worldly sounds in it."

See the PAPER premiere of "star" by She Loves Boon below.

Photo courtesy of She Loves Boon

