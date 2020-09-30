Shawn Mendes's fourth studio album, Wonder, is officially on the way.

On Wednesday, the pop star shared a dreamy trailer for the new record, in which he teases the tune for his "Intro" song before being led on a magical journey toward the ocean by two swallows. The video then ends with two dates corresponding to the December 4 release of the album and the October 2 debut of its title track, "Wonder."

Not only that, but thanks to the Wonder website — which features a 360 tour of the entire apartment from the teaser —some eagle-eyed fans noticed a set-list on the ground that seems to reveal Wonder's tracklist, alongside a number for text updates about the record.

A SET LIST FOR WHAT👀 pic.twitter.com/sQIroNk2gn — Shawn Mendes Updates (@DailyMendesLife) September 30, 2020

Meanwhile, Mendes himself took to Twitter to share a handwritten letter about his inspiration for the record.

"It really feels like a piece of me has been written down on paper and recorded into song. I tried to be as real and as honest as I've ever been," he wrote. " It's a world and a journey and a dream and an album I've been wanting to make for a really long time. I absolutely love it. Thank you for being by my side for so many years. I love you all so much."



You can pre-order Wonder, here. In the meantime though, watch the trailer, below.