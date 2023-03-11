Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter Continue to Fuel Dating Rumors

Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter have been keeping the rumor mill extremely busy.

Over the past couple weeks, the "Nonsense" songstress and "Stitches" crooner have been spotted all around LA, with photographs of the two catching the attention of paparazzos, fans and celebrity gossip accounts alike. From a casual walk through WeHo to an alleged date at celebrity hotspot Horses, everyone's been buzzing about their supposed "fling" and how it could very possibly be turning into something more. And now, the speculation has come to a fever pitch thanks to their latest outing in Beverly Hills.

According to Just Jared, Mendes and Carpenter were both attending a party celebrating the release of Miley Cyrus' new album, Endless Summer Vacation, at the Gucci store on Thursday. But what's the big deal? Weren't there a ton of celebrities there? Well, yeah. But none of them also left the event in the same car.

What's more is the fact that the two weren't being all secretive. And while there wasn't any PDA per se, the outlet did note that they looked extremely cheesed to be there together, with Mendes even apparently waiting by the door for Carpenter. And let's hope it's because everything's been chill so far.

Prior to this, both stars have been at the center of some high-profile relationship drama. Back in November 2021, Mendes split with his "Señorita" collaborator Camila Cabello after two years of dating and was most recently linked to 51-year-old chiropractor Dr. Jocelyne Miranda. As for Carpenter, her rumored relationship with Joshua Bassett was widely believed to be the inspiration for Olivia Rodrigo's hit song "drivers license," with the ensuing speculation dominating headlines for the better part of 2021.

Neither Mendes nor Carpenter have responded the dating rumors. In the meantime, you can read Just Jared's entire report on their latest maybe-date here.