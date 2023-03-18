Shawn Mendes Responds to Sabrina Carpenter Dating Speculation

Shawn Mendes is finally addressing speculation about his love life, specifically his rumored relationship with Sabrina Carpenter.

According to Page Six, the 24-year-old musician appeared on a Dutch television show with the intention of promoting his new partnership with Tommy Hilfiger. That said, the interview ended up focusing less on the brand's new sustainable clothing collection and more on his potential partnership with the "Nonsense" singer, 23.

“We are not dating,” Mendes reportedly said on Friday's episode of RTL Boulevard, before quickly redirecting the conversation back towards Tommy Hilfiger's "Classics Reborn" line, which he wanted to talk about "probably more than Sabrina, but thank you.”

Interestingly, his clipped response comes just a few days after a source told Entertainment Tonight that "Shawn and Sabrina are seeing each other."

"They have been hanging out a lot and trying to keep things low-key. They were at a birthday party together a couple weeks ago and were cute together," they alleged before adding that the "Stitches" singer is "happy."

Mendes and Carpenter have been the talk of the town following a series of outings, including an apparent errand run and an alleged "date" at LA hotspot Horses, per a DeuxMoi tipster. Not only that, but they were also recently spotted leaving Miley Cyrus' album release party in the same car, which sent the rumor mill into overdrive.

Mendes has been pretty private about any potential romances since his breakup with "Señorita" collaborator Camila Cabello in 2021. That said, he was most recently linked to Dr. Jocelyn Miranda after they were photographed hiking in LA, though Entertainment Tonight's insider insisted that there was never anything "romantic" between Mendes and 51-year-old chiropractor. Meanwhile, Carpenter's love life has been at the center of internet speculation since 2021 thanks to the release of Olivia Rodrigo's hit song "drivers license," which is believed to be about her rumored tryst with Rodrigo's ex, Joshua Bassett.

Carpenter has yet to address the romance rumors. In the meantime though, you can read Page Six's entire report about Mendes' appearance on RTL Boulevard here.