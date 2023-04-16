Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Spotted Kissing at Coachella

Are Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello back together?

This is the question being asked by the internet after the two singers, who previously dated, were spotted getting cozy on April 14 while attending Coachella 2023. In viral video footage posted to social media, the two are seen kissing briefly. Meanwhile in other videos, the "Señorita" singers are seen dancing close together, as well as cuddling with Cabello siting on Mendes' lap.

Mendes, 24, and Cabello, 26, first met in 2014, but didn't started dating until 2019. The two officially announced their breakup in November 2021, saying a joint statement that they planned to remain friends and that their "love for one another as humans is stronger than ever."

Since then, Mendes was romantically linked to 23-year-old singer Sabrina Carpenter. The two were first spotted hanging out together in WeHo in February, and continued to be photographed together across Los Angeles. However, last month, Mendes addressed the rumors in an interview on Dutch television, saying that he was "not dating" Carpenter.

Meanwhile, Cabello began a relationship with Austin Kevitch, CEO of the dating app Lox Club, breaking up with him in February. It's only been two months since then, and it's clear there still may be some lingering feelings for her ex.