Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes (AKA "Shawnmila") have officially announced their breakup, and took to Instagram this week to share a joint statement about what happened.
"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," the two said. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."
This is the end of an era that started in 2019. Prior to that, Cabello and Mendes were friends for five years. They first met at an Austin Mahone show where Cabello and her former Fifth Harmony bandmates opened for the singer. By the time that 2015 rolled around, they were fast friends — even collaborating with each other on the song, "I Know What You Did Last Summer," that November.
Romance rumors began to swirl around this time and in 2017 after a cover of Ed Sheeran's song, "Kiss Me," they grew even more popular. The following year, Mendes told interviewer Zane Lowe that Cabello was his "favorite person in the world."
After collaborating with each other in 2019 on "Señorita," complete with a sexy video that seemingly confirmed they were soulmates, Cabello and Mendes started officially dating that July — being photographed holding hands together in West Hollywood.
Later on, they were spotted kissing on Instagram and even getting matching tattoos together. Two years of relationship bliss followed, with them sharing their anniversary this past July.
