Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes (AKA "Shawnmila") have officially announced their breakup, and took to Instagram this week to share a joint statement about what happened.

Related | Shawn Mendes Opens Up About Body Dysmorphia

"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," the two said. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

camila cabello and shawn mendes broke up omg i am shocked pic.twitter.com/G2OGs2yZE9 — sar loves camila (@bippitycabello) November 18, 2021

This is the end of an era that started in 2019. Prior to that, Cabello and Mendes were friends for five years. They first met at an Austin Mahone show where Cabello and her former Fifth Harmony bandmates opened for the singer. By the time that 2015 rolled around, they were fast friends — even collaborating with each other on the song, "I Know What You Did Last Summer," that November.

Romance rumors began to swirl around this time and in 2017 after a cover of Ed Sheeran's song, "Kiss Me," they grew even more popular. The following year, Mendes told interviewer Zane Lowe that Cabello was his "favorite person in the world."

After collaborating with each other in 2019 on "Señorita," complete with a sexy video that seemingly confirmed they were soulmates, Cabello and Mendes started officially dating that July — being photographed holding hands together in West Hollywood.

Later on, they were spotted kissing on Instagram and even getting matching tattoos together. Two years of relationship bliss followed, with them sharing their anniversary this past July.

Liza Minnelli has outlived the relationship between Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. The two announced they are no longer together. — LizaMinnelliOutlives (@LiZaOutlives) November 18, 2021

Us trying to process Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello’s split pic.twitter.com/7ZWDH0Qmxb — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) November 18, 2021

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello broke up? The internet is about to have a field day pic.twitter.com/Uq4mng1Nnd — sum (@sumgarf) November 17, 2021