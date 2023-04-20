Shanna Moakler Has More Opinions About Kourtney Kardashian

What is it that they always say on The Real Housewives — the kids are off limits?

Travis Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler had more to say about his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram this week. The former Miss USA, who shares two children with Barker, liked a comment on Instagram that read: “I hope that you get a huge apology some day for what was said on that exploitative, money grabbing, circus. ‘He’s been through Hell’ ‘Kourtney has filled a void for me.’ #parentalalienationawareness." It seemed to reference the recent Hulu wedding special for Barker and Kardashian, which featured Moakler's children with the drummer.

In a follow-up response, Moakler added, "She post more of my kids than her own lol."

To be clear, Moakler's relationship with her children has been contentious for some time. Her daughter Alabama wrote on Instagram Stories in 2021, "My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows.” That year, she also lip-synced Kehlani's "The Letter," which goes: "And every girl needs a mother/ And damn it, I needed you/ Instead you dug for cover/ And you ran from the truth/ And like kids do/ You waited around for proof.”

Moakler's anger at Kardashian-Barker has also been frequent occurrence on social media, and usually coincides with episodes of The Kardashians or significant moments in Barker and Kardashian's relationship. In 2021, during the start of their whirlwind romance, Moakler told Us Weekly: "I think it’s in poor taste to have your new girlfriend sit there while you put a skull and cross bones over my name and post it. But why post about it if you’re not trying to shade me? And then, of course, you know, my kids see that. They see their father basically insulting their mother, you know?”

