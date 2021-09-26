Marvel Studios and Disney's latest blockbuster Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has hit a major box office milestone.

Related | Scarlett Johannson Drops Out of Controversial Trans Film

The film, which premiered earlier this month, is now the highest-grossing film of 2021 so far. It’s also set the record for films released during the pandemic era. Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 delta variant, the movie hit $196.5 million domestically and $363.4 million globally — topping former frontrunner Black Widow.

Unlike Black Widow, the film got an exclusive theater release before launching on Disney +.The film has also beat Broadway musical-turned-film Dear Evan Hansen, which made $7.5 million at the North American box office this weekend.

Related | Exploring the Resilience of Asian Americans

According to The Hollywood Reporter, box office analysts predict that Shang-Chi could reach $240 million in North America, or even more, by the end of its run.

Watch the Shang-Chi trailer below.