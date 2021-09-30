She may be good at setting her inner "She Wolf" free, but it turns out Shakira is no match when it comes to wild boars.

The pop singer's recent Spanish vacation took a turn for the worse after she and her son had a run-in with a couple of feral hogs in a Barcelona park. The four-legged bandits made off with her phone and purse. Shakira recounted the whole ordeal over a series of posts to her Instagram stories, showing off the muddy, shredded remains of her bag, exclaiming in Spanish, "Look at how the two wild boars that attacked me in the park have left my bag. They were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it. They've destroyed everything."

Considering that she was able to show off the tattered wreckage afterward, obviously Shakira didn't let the thieving pigs get away with anything. "Milan tell the truth," the singer asks her son, who's seen in a later post walking to the bathroom. "Say how your mummy stood up to the wild boar." Luckily, it appears that both Shakira and her son got away from their encounter relatively unharmed.

And while feral hogs may not be as big of a problem stateside as Willie McNabb might have led you to believe back in 2019, it turns out Europe has been terrorized by them for years. According to the New York Post, the Spanish police reported fielding 1,187 phone calls in 2016 about wild boars attacking dogs, turning over trash cans and causing traffic accidents and currently Rome is overrun with the not-so little piggies.