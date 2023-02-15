Shakira Thought She Might 'Kill My Ex' For Valentine's Day

Shakira has moved on to the "posting SZA lyrics" phase after her split with Gerard Piqué, so that means there’s no going back for her.

On Valentine's Day, the "BZRP Music Sessions" muse shared an Instagram update on her mental health, in which she mopped a rug and lip-synced SZA's "Kill Bill," the lyrics to which are famously: "I might kill my ex/ Not the best idea/ His new girlfriend's next/ How did I get here?"

For good measure, she added that women "no longer cry, women get paid." Instagram captions galore over here.

The pair first met in 2010 during the production for Shakira's World Cup Anthem "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)." They later had two children together — Milan (10) and Sasha (7).

After their split in 2022, reports surfaced last month that Shakira had discovered the infidelity because of a jam jar in her fridge. According to Spanish TV show Socialite, reports and fans alike, Shakira had found her jam eaten after she returned from tour. The eagle-eyed singer is the only one in her family that ate strawberry jam to begin with.