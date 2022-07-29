Shakira’s hips don’t lie, but Spanish prosecutors are claiming her bank account does.

The Colombian singer could be facing eight years in prison if she’s found guilty of an alleged tax fraud worth 14.5 million euros. Spanish prosecutors are saying that the alleged tax fraud happened between 2012 and 2014, and they’re looking to fine the singer for 24 million euros.

According to Shakira, she never even lived in Spain between 2012 and 2014 and was instead out in the Bahamas, but the prosecutor dug up documents showing that she purchased a house in Barcelona in 2012 and gave birth to a son in Spain in 2013.

Shakira was offered a plea deal but rejected it, saying that she’s “fully confident of her innocence." She’s planning on taking the case all the way to court with no date being set in stone yet.

Shakira was in a relationship with Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué at the time, who faced a similar charge in 2019 when he was fined 2.1 million euros for an alleged tax fraud occurring in between 2008 and 2010 before the case was annulled in 2021.

The couple just couldn’t seem to catch a break and separated earlier this year. Let’s hope the legal troubles weren’t a part of the equation.