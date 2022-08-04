A Los Angeles art auction raised funds for Planned Parenthood. Held by an initiative fighting for reproductive rights and accessible healthcare, the star-studded event featured live music and comedy, alongside paintings, clothing and pottery available to purchase.

Inspired to act in response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Sexy Beast kicked off their efforts with the outdoor benefit at Night Gallery on July 30, hosted by comedian and writer Christina Catherine Martinez. The initiative donated 100% of ticket and auction sales to Planned Parenthood Los Angeles.

Eckhaus Latta

A pre-sold painting by Andrea Marie Breiling served as a centerpiece that was showcased at the event. Being auctioned live, other works included were a rare ceramic vase by famed comedian Seth Rogen, Eckhaus Latta’s signature baby outfits and limited edition t-shirts by The Hundreds.

Then, a performance from Purity Ring, as well as comedy sets from Carmer Christopher, Girl God and Sandy Honig offered even more reasons to attend.

Seth Rogen

A number of artists, comedians, gallerists, collectors and curators joined in support of the event. Among them are Barbara Kruger, Andrea Bowers, Catherine Opie, Derek Fordjour, Melanie Schiff and Sterling Ruby, Jeffrey Deitch, David Kordansky, Arthur Lewis (of Hollywood’s United Talent Agency) and Johanna Burton (Director of the Museum of Contemporary Art).

These big names in the art world came together for founder Davida Nemeroff’s initiative Sexy Beast, which started in 2014. After raising $1.5 million for PPLA since, this latest benefit represents their comeback, following a pandemic-induced hiatus.

Andrea Marie Breiling

"I couldn’t be more thrilled with the outpouring of support that the initiative has received from our community in Los Angeles and beyond, from our the host committee’s stewardship, to the generous donations made by our vendors and to the silent auction, and all of the fierce talent that has come together to make this event possible," Nemeroff tells PAPER.

"As a mother to two young daughters, I want them to grow up in a world where bodily autonomy is not a privilege for people in blue states, but an inalienable right for all," she continues. "Sexy Beast has unlimited potential with strong leadership, and will continue to support Planned Parenthood Los Angeles at this kickoff event and into the future. We’re just getting started."