A Sex and the City reboot could be in the works, according to a new report.

On Tuesday, Page Six confirmed with an industry insider that HBO Max is close to reviving the beloved franchise as a limited series. That said, while most of the original lead cast is expected to return if the reboot happens, the publication also stated that Kim Cattrall would likely sit this one out.

Though Sex and the City star and producer Sarah Jessica Parker previously said she'd be interested in a "revisit" of the show, Cattrall — who played PR executive Samantha Jones — and her have publicly feuded in the past.

Additionally, Cattrall's disinterest in reprising her role was widely reported on after she backed out of the third Sex and the City film — something she touched upon during her appearance on the "Women's Prize for Fiction" podcast earlier this week.

After all, while Cattrall said that being on the show "was a lot of fun" and that she "loved it," she also went on recall "getting a lot of grief on social media for not wanting to do a film."

"It was astonishing some of the things people wrote to me," she said. "[It was like], 'I work in a bank and I don't like this person and I don't like the hours, but I do it. So you just do it! Give me what I want. I do it. I'm miserable, you be miserable, too.'"

HBO Max has yet to publicly confirm the reboot talks. In the meantime though, you can read Page Six's full report, here.