Famed footwear legend Sergio Rossi has passed away in Italy at the age of 84. According to his son, Gianvito Rossi, the designer died due to complications with the coronavirus and has been in the hospital for days.

Rossi's shoe designs have been a fixture on the red carpet circuit for decades, dressing everybody from Selena Gomez and Angelina Jolie to Cate Blanchett and Jennifer Hudson. He was known for creating classic, feminine styles including elegant pumps and sandals, as well as for his geometric and colorful styles. (One of his first signatures, the Opanca sandal, became a best-seller.)

In addition to helming his own company, Rossi has designed shoes for some of the top fashion houses in the world including Versace, Dolce & Gabbana and Azzedine Alaïa. His son Gianvito launched his own label in 2006 after working with his father for years.

"Today everyone at Sergio Rossi joins me in remembering our dear Sergio, the inspiring founder of our dream," said Riccardo Sciutto, CEO of Sergio Rossi group. "He loved women and was able to capture a woman's femininity in a unique way, creating the perfect extension of a woman's leg through his shoes. Our long and glorious history started from his incredible vision and we'll remember his creativity forever."