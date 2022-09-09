"The List" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the biggest fashion launches, capsules and collaborations. Scroll through, below, to see September's newest arrivals.

Amiri Fall 2022 Documentary

Coinciding with the release of its Fall 2022 collection stores, Amiri is giving fans a peek inside the making of that collection, which debuted on the runway in designer Mike Amiri's LA base and was created alongside artist Wes Lang. The nine-minute video is divided into chapters and animated by Lang’s artwork while capturing the artistic journey behind the collection.

Simon Miller x Tommy Dorfman Courtesy of Simon Miller

Tommy Dorfman and Simon Miller have partnered on a size-inclusive capsule collection featuring the brand's classic footwear styles, including the High Raid Boot, Bubble Clogs, and High Mojo Boot, in limited edition colors that will be available in extended sizing (up to 45). "As a girl with a size 43 shoe shopping has always been a struggle," she says. Shop away dolls! Available now at SimonMillerUSA.com

Cara Loves Karl Courtesy of Karl Lagerfeld