"The List" is PAPER's definitive roundup of the most important fashion launches of the month. From store openings to new podcasts, collaborations, initiatives, campaigns, pop-ups, capsules and product releases, we've curated the most exclusive and special style announcements from around the world. Scroll through, below, to see what's in store for September.

Swarosvki Launches Collection II Courtesy of Swarovski

Under the creative direction of Giovanna Engelbert, Swarovski has debuted their second collection. With bold jewelry styles for all sexes, it pays homage to the Austrian brand's Bohemian roots, explores clear crystal, and takes cues from the vibrant candy shop jewels of our youth. Model favorites Lourdes Leon, Adwoa Aboah, and Shalom Harlow are key faces for the eye-catching wonderland of treasures. The Swarovski Collection II is available at Swarovski stores and Swarovski.com.

Snoop Dogg Is the New Face of G-Star Raw

Dutch label G-Star Raw has announced they are teaming with Snoop Dogg by putting a new twist on his song "Say It Witcha Booty" for its Hardcore Denim Collection. As a nod to the rapper's cheeky humor, the campaign celebrates denim butts everywhere while featuring islands, shrubbery, hot air balloons and yes, doggs. The collaboration includes a range of clothing such as bucket hats, cargo pants, bandanas, jackets, and more. You can shop the Hardcore Denim Collection at g-star.com.

Ann Demeulemeester's Antwerp Flagship Reopens After Renovation Courtesy of Ann Demeulemeester

Beloved Belgian designer Ann Demeulemeester is involving herself with her eponymous brand once again, though she won't be designing any clothes. According to the Business of Fashion, she will work with the label on special projects including an upcoming perfume. The company, which was recently acquired by Italian executive Claudio Antonioli, also reopened its iconic Antwerp flagship store after a complete renovation, which was overseen by Demeulemeester's husband Patrick Robyn. The store is open now on Leopold de Waelplaats in Antwerp, Belgium

Etro Debuts Colorful Patchwork EARTHBEAT Sneaker Courtesy of Etro

Etro is unveiling a colorful chunky sneaker called EARTHBEAT which capture's the brand's signature use of rich textiles and patchwork motifs. The unisex shoe, which debuted during the brand's Men's FW21 runway show earlier this year, features a mix of suede, paisley, jacquard and smooth or printed fabrics along details like fringe, neon laces, turquoise studs and zigzag embroideries. Available now at Etro stores and Etro.com

Bucherer Unveils 1888 TimeMachine in NYC Courtesy of Bucherer

After European-based Bucherer announced an acquisition of US-based watch label, Tourneau, the fine jewelry and accessories world wondered what would come next. In a monumental new store opening, the brands are coming together in New York for a full-fledged luxury experience. Newly opened on 57th street, the Bucherer 1888 store sits in the facade of the former Tourneau Time Machine locale. New collections never before released in the United States, the Bucherer Blue and the Bucherer Fine Jewellery collection will be available for purchase at the new store. You can visit the new Bucherer boutique at 12 East 57th St, New York, NY 10022

Brunello Cucinelli's Big Win at British GQ's Men of the Year Awards

Brunello Cucinelli was honored as the Designer of the Year at British GQ's MOTY Awards held in London this week at the Tate Modern. Several notable names attended as his guests and they were all decked out in the Italian designer's elegant wares on the red carpet including Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey and Fleabag's Hugh Skinner.

Arca's Bottega Veneta Campaign Lands on LAX Airport's Rooftop Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

Forget billboards, airport rooftops are now the campaign placement du jour. Passengers flying into and departing from Los Angeles will now be able to spot a Bottega Veneta campaign featuring the singer Arca (and dancer Roberto Bolle) from their window. The images, which sit atop LAX's roof, are part of the brand's Wardrobe 02 campaign that was unveiled earlier this summer and will run through October 1st.

Rick Owens Puts His Own Twist On Converse Sneaker Courtesy of Converse

The LA designer continues his confident celebration of grime and edge with his latest Converse collaboration starring internet personalities, Fecal Matter. Debuting the TURBOWPN — Owens' reimagining of the Converse Weapon silhouette — the shoe features an exaggerated platform detail and a leather-wrapped body with wide-lace detailing, proving to be unique yet incredibly versatile. The Converse x DRKSHDW TURBOWPN is available now on Converse.com, RickOwens.eu, as well as Rick Owens shops and select retailers.

Bevza Creates NFT InitiativeTo Celebrate Ukrainian Artists Courtesy of Bevza

Svitlana Bevza, founder of the self-titled womenswear label, is uplifting Ukrainian artists with her fashion platform. In the first of a new charity-focused NFT series, contemporary Ukranian artist Masha Reva was hand-selected to work alongside the label on a digital art piece. With a launch set to coincide with Bevza's Spring/Summer 2022 runway this month, fans of the label can support emerging female talent in a non-traditional way by purchasing Reva's "Woman and a Sea," digital painting. You can purchase Masha Reva's collaborative NFT here immediately following the Bevza Spring/Summer 2022 runway.

Hoorsenbuhs Drops Fine Jewelry and Streetwear Edit Courtesy of Hoorsenbuhs