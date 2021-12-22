Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim have broken up.

According to E! News, the Selling Sunset stars recently split after less than a year of dating. The pair initially confirmed their relationship this past July, with the Oppenheim Group founder telling People that his friendship with Stause — who works at his firm and recently divorced actor Justin Hartley — had blossomed into an "amazing relationship."

Stause also later revealed to E! that the two had already been seeing each other for a couple months prior to going public, explaining that they wanted to keep things "really private and secretive for as long as we could."

However, there doesn't appear to be any bad blood between the co-workers, as Oppenheim took to his Instagram Story to write, "While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another."

"She was the most amazing girlfriend I've ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life," he said before explaining that they had "different wants regarding a family." That said, he went on to say that "we continue to have the utmost respect for one another" and that "Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me."