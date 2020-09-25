Selena Gomez is done hiding her kidney transplant scar.
Back in 2017, the star received a kidney from her friend, Francia Raísa, after suffering from lupus-related organ damage. And though an emergency follow-up procedure left her with a scar on the inside of her thigh, in a new Instagram post, Gomez revealed that she now thinks of it as an empowering reminder of her own resilience.
On Thursday, Gomez shared a photo of herself modeling a blue swimsuit from friend Theresa Marie Mingus's new swimwear brand, La'Mariette.
"When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar," she explained in the caption. "I didn't want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up."
That said, according to Gomez, she's now "proud" of it, writing that, "Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through" — and, honestly, that's how it should be!
Check out Gomez's post for yourself, below.
