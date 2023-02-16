Selena Gomez Reveals Why She Quit Social Media

If we've come to learn anything about Selena Gomez over the years, it's that she isn't afraid to prioritize her mental health. From leading awareness campaigns to launching her own online media platform, the star has historically been fairly candid about her past struggles and has become an advocate for putting your mental health first, even if that means unplugging.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the Only Murders in the Building actress opened up about her decision to step away from social media for the sake of her mental health, explaining that it was the constant mean-spirited comparisons to her ex-boyfriend's current partner that eventually pushed her over the edge.

“I never got the chance to go to an actual high school. The world was my high school for the longest time, and I started getting inundated with information that I didn’t want" Gomez said. "I went through a hard time in a breakup and I didn’t want to see any of the [feedback]—not necessarily about the relationship, but the opinions of me versus [someone] else.”

Gomez didn't outright name Hailey Bieber as the person she was being repeatedly compared to but it isn't hard to figure out given the frequency that both are pitted against one another by over-invested fans. The two have long been speculated to be in an ongoing feud, with Selenators having accused the model of "stealing" Justin Bieber from Gomez and hurling "vile and disgusting" comments at her.

To Gomez's credit, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer has often condemned the toxic behavior and called for kindness from her fans. Gomez and Bieber even appeared to have put the feud to bed, posing together at a recent gala.

“People can call me ugly or stupid and I’m like, Whatever. But these people get detailed," Gomez added. "They write paragraphs that are so specific and mean. I would constantly be crying. I constantly had anxiety…I couldn’t do it anymore. It was a waste of my time.”

Gomez did go on to say that she does make an exception for TikTok which she claims to be "less hostile" than other platforms when interacting with fans. That being said, Gomez did have to address what many labeled a "shady" TikTok by Hailey Bieber that appeared to make fun of her weight gain. “It's ok! I don't let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone! X,” Gomez responded to a user complaining about Bieber's apparent hypocrisy.