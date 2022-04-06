It's been over four years since Selena Gomez, herself, has posted on Instagram (her team usually handles her accounts), and she's never felt better. In a recent interview with Good Morning America , the singer and actress revealed just how this approach has impacted her mental health.

“It has changed my life completely,” she said. “I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people. I understand how powerful the internet is, and in so many ways it’s done the best things for the world. But for me, I get to my news that is actually important, I get through people in my life.”

Speaking to InStyle earlier this year, Gomez explained a bit more about how she feels about Instagram specifically, saying that the way that it altered her expectations of beauty went on to shape her entire world.

“The older I got, the more I evolved and realized that I needed to take control of what I was feeling,” she said. “I wanted to be able to look in the mirror and feel confident to be who I am. Take a break from social media was the best decision that I’ve ever made for my mental health.”

Elsewhere in her conversation with Good Morning America, Gomez detailed her new venture, called Wondermind, a platform that centers on mental health and helps people "come together to explore, discuss and navigate their feelings."

"Wondermind is not just for people who have a diagnosed mental illness — this is for anyone who has feelings,” said Wondermind Co-Founder Daniella Pierson, who was with Gomez. “It’s for anyone who ever feels sad, lonely, scared, anxious and we’re really not labeling anybody.”