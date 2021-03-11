Selena Gomez says she might retire from music soon.

In her new cover story for Vogue, the multi-hyphenate superstar revealed that she's been frustrated about public reception to her music and has found it "hard to keep doing music when people don't necessarily take you seriously."

Related | Look at Selena Gomez Now

"I've had moments where I've been like, 'What's the point? Why do I keep doing this?,'" she said. "'Lose You to Love Me' I felt was the best song I've ever released, and for some people, it still wasn't enough."

And while Gomez — who's releasing her Spanish-language EP Revelación this coming Friday — went on to say that she's "so thankful" for the fans who do enjoy her music, she's apparently planning on trying something "different" with her next album, which she also said may be her last.

"I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music," she said. However, Gomez also added that she needs "to be careful" before explaining that she's trying to focus more on producing and giving herself a "real shot at acting."

Read Gomez's entire interview for yourself, here.

