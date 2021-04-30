Selena Gomez is tackling a subject "close to her heart" with a new youth-focused campaign.

On Thursday, the star revealed her #MentalHealth101 education and advocacy initiative, which is facilitated through her Rare Beauty social good program, Rare Impact.

Created in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, the program seeks to "empower the Millennial and Gen Z communities to speak up, and encourage financial support to expand access to mental health resources in educational settings."

"I know firsthand how scary and lonely it can feel to face anxiety and depression by yourself at a young age," Gomez explained in an Instagram post announcing the campaign. "If I had learned about my mental health earlier on — been taught about my condition in school the way I was taught about other subjects — my journey could have looked very different."

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer — who's always been open about her struggles with depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder — then went on to talk about how mental health is "just as important as your physical health," before encouraging her followers to "acknowledge that, not just in words but through our actions."

"For anyone who is hurting right now, I hope you know that you are not alone," Gomez continued. "I'm a believer in seeking help. Getting support and educating myself on mental health has changed my life, and it can change yours too."

Learn more about the #MentalHealth101 campaign here.