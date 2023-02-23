Selena Gomez Calls Out Hailey Bieber Over Old Taylor Swift Diss

Selena Gomez is defending best friend Taylor Swift by calling out none other than rumored frenemy, Hailey Bieber.

On the heels of the supermodel and good friend Kylie Jenner being accused of shading Selena's eyebrows, the Only Murders in the Building star stumbled upon a TikTok featuring old footage of Hailey dissing the Midnights singer and apparently felt compelled to respond.

In the TikTok, the original poster labels Hailey a "mean girl" and "bully" over a clip taken from her reality show, Drop the Mic, where she gags in response to co-host Method Man namedropping Taylor while the audience laughs. And in response, Selena reportedly left a comment that read, "So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game."

While it's not clear when exactly the episode was filmed, Page Six noted that Hailey isn't wearing her engagement ring, meaning it aired before Selena's on-and-off ex of eight years, Justin Bieber, proposed to the Rhode Skin founder in July 2018. But since Justin proposed shortly after he officially called it quits with Selena, it's been rumored that the "Los You to Love Me" singer has been feuding with Hailey, who's been accused by her fans of "stealing" her man. Yet despite appearing to trade barbs over the years, the two seemed to be on good terms as of late after being photographed together last October, with Selena also previously calling out her fans for cyberbullying the model with "vile and disgusting" comments.

Granted, this era of peace may now be over after fans began noticing some shady stuff, with this just being the latest example. Even so, Hailey and Taylor have yet to comment on the situation, Selena now appears to be recusing herself from the drama after posting on TikTok about "taking a second from social media cause this is a little silly and I'm 30" before seemingly deleting her account. However, you can still check out a screenshot of her original comment below.

Selena Gomez shows support for Taylor Swift under a resurfaced video of Hailey Bieber gagging after Taylor is mentioned. pic.twitter.com/uMl7VsgVq3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 23, 2023