You may have heard of the rumors swirling around that Selena Gomez and Chris Evans are dating. Some fans and Internet sleuths have been stringing clues together and making theories that supposedly confirm that this pairing is an actual thing. But is it?

Some reports are claiming that Evans and Gomez just recently followed each other on Instagram. But at the time of writing, it seems that she isn't following the Captain America star, though he is following her. And there's no way of telling when he may have started doing so.

There have also been paparazzi photos showing the two seemingly coming from the same studio in Los Angeles on the same day. But, as it turns out, the photos were taken on the same day — from different years. Another photographic clue also missed the mark as they were taken in completely different locations and completely different dates, and only their black SUVs looked similar.

It seems that there's no conclusive evidence that the two are actually dating, though Gomez did say in a previous interview that Evans was her celebrity crush. "I kind of have a crush on Chris Evans," she told Andy Cohen in 2015. "Isn't he cute? He's very cute."

And this isn't the first time Evans has been linked to another major star. In the past year, he's also been linked to Lizzo after she drunkenly slid into his DMs. While the two have become friends, there's no truth to that dating rumor either.