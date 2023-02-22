Selena Gomez Says Bella Hadid's Her 'Girl Crush' After Feud Rumors

Selena Gomez wants to set the record straight when it comes to her feelings towards Bella Hadid.

Back in 2016, rumors of potential beef emerged when the "Same Old Love" singer began dating Hadid's on-and-off ex, The Weeknd, as the supermodel quickly unfollowed Gomez shortly after the news broke. And even though they were only together for 10 months, the speculation continued into 2019 thanks to some issues on Instagram, including Hadid's deletion of a photo that Gomez commented on with a heart eyes emoji after refollowing her.

But after Gomez wrote "that sucks" under Elle's IG post about the situation, the chatter got so intense that she eventually had to return to the platform to shut it all down, explaining that she'd found out that Hadid got rid of the photo for another reason before apologizing for any potential negativity directed towards the model over the "misunderstanding."

That said, it now seems as if Gomez is trying to make peace once again, as she recently shared several photos and videos praising Hadid on both her TikTok and Instagram Story.

In one clip, the Only Murders in the Building star can be seen lip-syncing along to a trending audio clip, where Hadid says "so my name, my name is Bella Hadid" while motivational music plays in the background. Captioned "I wish I was as pretty as Bella Hadid," Gomez then went on to post a follow-up post where she says, "Instead, this is me."

"I accidentally laminated my brows too much," she said in the video, which was also accompanied by a self-deprecating caption about how "I need a lint roller."

"My name is Selena Gomez. See! It doesn't even sound sexy," the star added, prior to posting a photo of Hadid's Vogue cover shoot from last year to her IG Story alongside the hashtag "#girlcrush."

Hadid has yet to respond to Gomez's posts.