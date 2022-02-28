On Sunday night, singer, entrepreneur and actor Selena Gomez looked stunning in her black Oscar de la Renta gown. But as for her choice of footwear when she stepped on stage to present one of the titles for the 2022 SAG Awards, she decided to go on with no shoes at all. And it might have actually been for the best.

Earlier during the evening, the Only Murders in the Building star walked on the red carpet as the other celebrity attendees of the awards show did. She worked her angles and posed for the photographers, looking like the picture of grace in her regal black attire, paired with black heels and accessorized by a serpentine Bulgari necklace that has over 200 carats of diamonds and reportedly costs $1 million.

But while walking as she smiled for the flashing lights, Gomez tripped and fell to her knees.

It makes sense why she decided to ditch the shoes, even when she went up to present an award with her Hulu show co-star Martin Short. Many fans thought this was a bold move, and applauded her for putting comfort before fashion. Later, she was also photographed with Nicole Kidman, who was also shoeless.

Aside from presenting an award, Gomez also received her very first SAG Awards nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for her performance in Only Murders in the Building alongside co-presenter Short and Steve Martin.