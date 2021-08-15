Over the weekend, Selena Gomez was spotted singing to a hit by Ariana Grande in a video that was posted on TikTok.

Gomez and her friends were singing and moving to Grande's "break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored" by the dinner table in a post by rock band Girlpool on Friday night. Grande saw the TikTok, gushed and shared the post on her Instagram Stories on Saturday.

"CUTIES ARE YOU KIDDING @SelenaGomez LOVE YOU," Grande wrote. Since she shared the clip, fans are asking for a collab from the two pop stars.

The two have never been featured on a track together but this isn't the first time Grande and Gomez have shown love for one another. Last year, Grande sent over bouquets of flowers in the shape of ice cream cones after the "Kill Em With Kindness" singer dropped her single with K-Pop group BLACKPINK, "Ice Cream."

Watch the full clip of Gomez singing "break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored" below.