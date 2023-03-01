It's been weeks since the resurgence of Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber's apparent feud. There's no end in sight, and the bodies of everyone involved now litter the 101 from Calabasas to Hollywood. Into this mayhem steps Jordyn Woods.

The influencer and famous ex-friend of Bieber bestie Kylie Jenner posted a Snapchat video Monday with Selena Gomez's makeup brand, Rare Beauty. In the snap, she can be seen with a lip liner — called "Kind Words" according to eagle-eyed Selenators — and a caption that reads, "Love this lip liner."

From the looks of it, Woods has no real connection to Rare Beauty or Gomez outside of her previous relationship to Jenner, which exploded in 2019 after Khloe Kardashian's then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson kissed Woods at a party.

Woods went on to share her experience with Thompson and the Kardashians on the Pinkett-Smith family's Red Table Talk, after which Khloe famously tweeted: "Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!" Jenner swiftly axed Woods from the family dynamic, and the two went on to never speak again (at least in public).

Despite his public indiscretion, Khloe took Tristan back and then broke up and then took him back through multiple ensuing affairs and secret children.

To bystanders, the feud was dead and turned to dust, as multiple world-ending events have transpired since February 2019. Alas, it would seem society is not so lucky. But however petty Wood's lipliner snap might be, the origin of the ongoing debacle between Gomez, Jenner, and Bieber is equally frivolous: eyebrows!

As noted by TMZ and others, Gomez shared a video of her overly laminated brows last week with the caption, "I accidentally laminated my brows too much." The next day, Jenner shared a video of her brows with the caption: "this was an accident ?????" She didn't stop there. Her next snap was a FaceTime call with Bieber — who married Gomez's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber — in which the two showed each other their eyebrows. The Selenators imploded.

Never mind that Gomez and Bieber posed for a picture last year — or that Gomez and Bieber haven't dated in years. Fans quickly descended on Bieber and Jenner, describing them as mean girls and bullies. Old videos of Bieber's were resurfaced, Pia Mia joined the fray on Gomez's side and even Taylor Swift got involved, somehow.

With Woods' addition to the battlefield, I suspect that this mess between them all is nowhere near sorted. That might work out for all of them; The Kardashians isn't filming at the moment, I'm not quite sure what Bieber does exactly and Gomez has an alleged album and makeup brand to promote.