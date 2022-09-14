Ghanaian-born artist, Selassie, is a new name worth keeping an eye on. Likened to a painter splashing color on a mural with dynamic beats and earnest lyricism, the rising talent has carved out his own space in the musical landscape incorporating elements of jazz and African melodies into an easy-going strain of hip-hop. Still the kid from Dansoman at heart, Selassie takes inspiration from his own experiences with the goal of "breaking the stereotypes and the mentality of kids from Africa to Europe."

Today, Selassie returns with a new visual for his latest single "Symbols" which encapsulates the artist's colorful and candid ethos. Equal parts whimsical and chic, the self-directed video sees Selassie vibe out in front of a towering wall of paintings, walking a bunch of MCM-branded leather dogs and running a paint roller over a patch of faux grass. Somewhat reminiscent of Tyler, the Creator in his Call Me When You Get Home-era with its balance of finely honed aesthetics, idiosyncratic irreverence with a lo-fi twinge, the visual feels familiar but still fresh.

"My music reflects the way you want to be loved,” Selassie explains, describing his own work as "a transparent conversation with himself." With a nonchalant poetic delivery and a rich sonic texture, "Symbols" ironically feels somewhat symbolic of Selassie's musical style. It's the kind of tune that feels perfect to light up some incense and unwind on a lazy Sunday afternoon.

Check out the PAPER premiere of Selassie's official music video for "Symbols" below.