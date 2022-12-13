Sebastian Sommer, Brooklyn-based filmmaker and actor, known for his short films that center his dynamic hometown, is back from a brief film hiatus with debut feature film, Hard Drive.

Born in 1993 in Yorkville, Manhattan, Sommer studied film production at NYU before dropping out to start his filmmaking career. He’s most noted for his experimental short films that screened at the TriBeCa Film Festival, Spectacle Theater and Guggenheim Museum. Exploring themes of love, technology, fame and the ever-changing New York identity, he premiered his virtual-reality themed final short film Apostrophe in 2021.

His newest project, Hard Drive, which is currently in post production, follows an eerie love story of a singer (played by Sommer) who discovers his girlfriend has disappeared. Jonny's fantastical journey to find Margaret is set to the technicolored backdrops of the city, the woods, and even, the space time continuum. Hard Drive is a dark comedy that toes the line of what is real and what’s constructed in love.

Starring sex guru Shelby Sells, as well as Kareem Rahma, Giullian Yao Gioiello, Auberth Bercy and Eleanor Lambert, the cast "lets go and leans into the unknown of the characters," according to lead woman Sells, adding that her "experience with acting in the film was transformative."

Checkout the teaser where Sells teaches Sommer how to properly go down on her — and get a freaky sneak preview of their upcoming feature film, Hard Drive, coming out in full soon.