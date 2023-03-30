Netflix Revives 'Scott Pilgrim vs. The World' With Anime

Hello again, friend of a friend!

Netflix has ordered a full series of the rumored Scott Pilgrim anime series, which will reunite basically the entire cast of the cult classic rom-com/beat-em'-up/Metric-concert-video. News of the series first spread in January 2022, back when it was still in development at the streamer.

Better yet, Bryan Lee O'Malley, who created the graphic novel series of the same name, will co-write and executive produce the Netflix version with BenDavid Grabinski, while Science SARU will animate it. The studio is known for some of the best-looking animations of the 21st century, like 2018's Devilman Crybaby re-imagining, Japan Media Arts Festival Grand Prize winner Keep Your Hands off Eizoken! and Tatami Time Machine Blues. Edgar Wright, the film's original director and co-writer, will also executive produce the series.

Variety wasn't kidding when it said most of the cast of the original flick will be returning for the anime. Here's the official list: Michael Cera (Scott Pilgrim), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Ramona Flowers), Satya Bhabha (Matthew Patel), Kieran Culkin (Wallace Wells), Chris Evans (Lucas Lee), Anna Kendrick (Stacey Pilgrim), Brie Larson Envy Adams), Alison Pill (Kim Pine), Aubrey Plaza (Julie Powers), Brandon Routh (Todd Ingram), Jason Schwartzman (Gideon Graves), Johnny Simmons (Young Neil), Mark Webber (Stephen Stills), Mae Whitman (Roxie), and Ellen Wong (Knives Chau). Additional cast members will be announced at a later date. As the outlet notes, this is just who we know of so far.



Prior to the anime remake, Scott Pilgrim was made into a video game in 2010, which was later re-released in 2020.

On Twitter, Wright wrote of the news: "After much musing over the years about there being potential for an anime adaptation of Scott Pilgrim, I’m thrilled to say one is IMMINENT, with the whole cast back together and... you are going to lose your minds." He later added: "One of the proudest, most enjoyable achievements of my career was assembling the dynamite cast of Scott Pilgrim. Since the film’s release in 2010 we’ve done Q&As and charity read throughs, but there was never the occasion to reunite the gang on an actual project. Until now..."

Nobody mind us — we'll be over here listening to Brie Larson's version of Metric's "Black Sheep".