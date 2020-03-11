Coachella might be cancelled, but Morphe is here to lift your spirits up with an exclusive festival-themed collection. To do so, they've collaborated with rapper Saweetie for a line of 24-pan eyeshadow palette, three lip glosses, a six-piece brush and face set and a mini setting spray.



Named "Backstage with Saweetie," the collection is a mix of vibrant neon shades and neutrals to reflect the colorful spirit of music festivals. Although Morphe has partnered with a number of major influencers in the past including James Charles and Jaclyn Hill, this marks their first collaboration with a musician.

"The women who I aspire to be have their hands in different industries," Saweetie told Billboard of what inspired her to launch the line. "So when I'm doing my due diligence in fashion, beauty and music, I'm working towards my goal of being a multi-faceted brand."

The singer also personally designed each of the products and spoke about the inspiration behind the rainbow eyeshadow palette. "It still has the neutral colors for the people who ain't trying to be so loud," she said. "But it also has neon colors for those who want to go all out."

As for the purple, pink and yellow lip glosses, she added: I love lip gloss because when you line it the right way and put it on, it just makes your lips look so juicy," she said. "I like my lips to look juicy and kissable. I'm super excited for these colors because they have a hint of sparkle."

The "Backstage With Saweetie" collection drops March 20 and will be available to shop on Morphe.com.