Rihanna Wants to Cast You in Her Next Savage x Fenty Campaign

Self-produced photo shoots appear to be picking up steam lately with most of us still on lockdown. For their new summer campaign, the team at Savage x Fenty helped direct several photo shoots that brand ambassadors conducted in their own homes.

The result is a series of images capturing the lingerie brand's new collection inspired by elements of summer. Mixed media artist Rafatoon helped design the campaign by positioning the photos in a collage-like format over tropical prints and colors.

Brand ambassadors, influencers and other fans of the label are featured in the campaign, tapping into Rihanna's community-based approach to her two-year-old label. In addition, the superstar is giving you the chance to star in the next campaign for July.

Stay tuned to @savagexfenty on Instagram for details on how to enter.

Browse a selection of items from the new Savage x Summer collection, available to shop now, in the gallery, below.