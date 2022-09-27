Just a few weeks after the release of her fourth studio album, Spirituals, Santigold has announced that she is canceling her upcoming North American tour.

Santigold broke the news to fans in a note posted on social media, writing that she was both "sad and proud" about the decision. "I am sad because it breaks my heart to disappoint those of you who consistently come out to show love and support me for what I do, those of you who have bought tickets and planned trips to come and see me," the artist writes. "When I think of disappointing you all, I feel the disappointment deep in the pit of my stomach as well. I was excited to finally be back with you in person to celebrate and bring the music of this new record to life. I know that without you I would never have been able to continue making music for all of these years, and I am so grateful."

Santigold goes on to explain that the past few years have put an immense strain on everyone, whether that be mental, physical, spiritual, economic or all of the above. And while it may feel like we are emerging on the other side of the pandemic trying to make up for lost time, the brutal reality is that many of the creative fields that artists sustain themselves within have failed to adapt to the times.

"As a touring musician, I don’t think anyone anticipated the new reality that awaited us," Santigold explains. "After sitting idle (not being able to do shows) for the past couple years, many of us like everyone else, earning no or little income during that time, every musician that could, rushed back out immediately when it was deemed safe to do shows. We were met with the height of inflation—gas, tour buses, hotels, and flight costs skyrocketed—many of our tried-and-true venues unavailable due to a flooded market of artists trying to book shows in the same cities, and positive test results constantly halting schedules with devastating financial consequences. All of that on top of the already-tapped mental, spiritual, physical, and emotional resources of just having made it through the past few years. Some of us are finding ourselves simply unable to make it work."

Having exhausted every possible option and avenue, Santigold goes on to explain that she was unable to find a way to make the tour work financially, physically and mentally. "I want to tell you that for me it has taken a toll - through anxiety, insomnia, fatigue, vertigo, chronic pain, and missing crucial time with my children" she explains. "In the place that I’m in, in the place that the music business is in, it feels like I’ve been hanging on, trying to make it to the ever-distant finish line, but my vehicle’s been falling apart the whole time—the bumper fell off, the wheels one at a time, the steering wheel, and finally the whole bottom fell out. And here I am thinking, ‘Should I just hold the doors up and run?’ And my little heart that has been working way beyond its limits, my whole body in fact and my soul too, are screaming at me 'NO muthafucka! Pull. The Fuck. Over!'”

On the heels of Spirituals, an album forged in the fires of the pandemic about centering and prioritizing oneself in the face of insurmountable struggle, Santigold explained that it would feel hypocritical if she didn't take her own advice and instead followed through with the tour. "I want you to understand that I am proud to be canceling this tour when it means that I am proclaiming that I, the person who writes the songs, is as important to me as the songs," she writes. "I will not continue to sacrifice myself for an industry that has become unsustainable for, and uninterested in the welfare of the artists it is built upon."

As a result, all tickets purchased for the tour will be refunded. However, those that have bought tickets are encouraged to email proof of purchase to VIP@santigold.com to receive a VIP membership that provides access to early releases and announcements with the option to buy special merch and join exclusive experiences that Santigold will create specifically for this group.

The news that we won't be able to experience Spirituals in person is bittersweet, given that Santigold has previously teased a line of natural oils and bespoke teas in conjunction with the album, as well as a host of visuals planned. However, there will no doubt be more than enough material for fans to sink their teeth into regardless.

Revisit Santigold's latest album, Spirituals, below.