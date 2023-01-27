Sandflower Is Feeling Herself on 'Shake That Boom'

From quantum physics to the worlds of high fashion and fine art, Brooklyn-based Sandflower is an artist with interests as varied as her sound. Drawing on the contrast of the buttoned-up academia of her private school upbringing against New York's vibrant music scene, the artist cites everyone from Jimi Hendrix to Cindy Sherman, Salvador Dalí to Allen Ginsberg as inspirations for her own blend of rap-infused pop. Having performed on SNL with Dua Lipa, opened for Lindsey Stirling and graced the stage of Susanne Bartsch: On Top, Sandflower stays booked and busy and show no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Today, Sandflower returns with a rowdy dancefloor-ready self-empowerment anthem, "Shake That Room (Cargo Room)." Giving off a Paula Abdul-meets-Lizzo type of vibe, the catchy single features an interesting blend of retro and newer sounds that includes "an Atlanta snare drum line, Caribbean dancing 808’s, sound design from a vintage Buchla modular synthesizer and stadium-pulsing organs," according to producer David Sisko. Exuding confidence and uncompromising body positivity, the track feels lyrically reminiscent of Meghan Trainer's "All About That Bass" — albeit, thankfully, with less of a wine mom vibe.

The single arrives alongside an equally if not more energetic music video that sees Sandflower taking us to the streets of Tokyo. Serving up tightly choreographed numbers and bright comic interjections, the visual is just as youthful and bright as the single, with Sandflower fully feeling herself every step of the way.

“Shake That Boom (Cargo Room) is the energy of undeniable self-love — no — obsessive self-confidence," Sandflower says of the track. "This song is a sonic Ted Talk about revering the wonder that is you — and the wonder that is your body. This is the song that plays in my head when I look at myself first thing in the morning. This song is the aura that wraps around me when I saunter down Lafayette Street in SoHo and when I literally ran through the streets of Tokyo while filming the video. This song should come with a warning: If you listen to this while walking down the street, this song will induce massive amounts of compliments, new friends and possible new opportunities.”

Check out the PAPER premiere of Sandflower's "Shake That Boom (Cargo Room)" below.