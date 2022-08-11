Sam Asghari is defending Britney Spears' right to use her social media however she wants.

In an interview with the Daily Mail from earlier this month, the pop icon's ex-husband, Kevin Federline, claimed their two sons — 16-year-old Sean and 15-year-old Preston — were "not seeing her right now" over her nearly nude Instagram posts.

"It's been a few months since they've seen her," he said, while alleging that the boys were frustrated enough by the racy uploads to make "the decision not to go to her wedding" and that he “can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school” with the entire world looking at their mother's posts.

Federline continued, “This whole thing has been hard to watch, harder to live through, harder to watch my boys go through than anything else."

For obvious reasons, Spears responded by saying she was "sadden" by his "hurtful" comments in an Instagram Story, adding that she was "concerned" that "the reason is based on my Instagram." And now, Asghari has also decided to back her up by sharing his own thoughts about Federline's comments.

“Even if there was truth to her kids being ashamed of their mothers choices and positive body image they wouldn’t be the 1st teenagers embarrassed of their parents,” he wrote in a pair of since-deleted Instagram Stories. “Most kids are embarrassed of their parents at one point. The mere presence of a parent can humiliate a teenager. It’s so common it has been a storyline used over and over on TV and in Films for decades.”

Asghari then went on to defend his wife's online presence by explaining that her posts were "harmless and an expression of a newly found freedom" after being trapped in a hyper-controlling conservatorship for 13 years. And to really drive his point home, the model and personal trainer decided to end things by throwing some well-deserved shade Federline's way.

“The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the ‘tough’ part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model,” Asghari said. “Kevin’s gravy train will end soon, which probably explains the timing of these hurtful statements.”

He added, "There is nothing to be embarrassed about just lots of things to be proud of."