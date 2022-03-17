On Wednesday evening, Saks Fifth Avenue hosted an intimate cocktail reception at L'Avenue at Saks to celebrate the graduating class of New Wave, an emerging designer accelerator program kicked off in April 2021. The inaugural group of brands included Alejandra Alonso Rojas, Ashya, A.W.A.K.E. Mode, BruceGlen, Busayo, Kimberly Goldson, LaQuan Smith and Reese Cooper.

The year-long program gives participating designers access to mentorship and entrepreneurial workshops, and each brand had the opportunity to receive a $10,000 grant to support their business operations and growth. Saks will launch the second year of its program next month with another group of designers.

Shelly Powell, Alejandra Alonso Rojas