Saint Laurent may be sitting out fashion week the rest of the year, but the show must go on, as they say. Not unlike what its peers did during the digital presentations this summer, the French house released a short film for the debut of its Spring 2021 men's collection, complete with action-packed sequences and stunning cinematography of cityscapes and outdoor scenery.

Titled No Matter How Long the Night Is, the six-minute clip shows models chilling on Paris monuments, sprinting across New York rooftops and gallivanting around Beijing's landmarks. It was directed by Nathalie Canguilhem with a soundtrack by French music producer SebastiAn.

As most of fashion has done this season, the film blends physical and digital components for a "unique virtual and physical experience, bringing together videos, augmented reality, 3D lenticular imagery, music playlist, street posters, hidden stickers, photo walls, flags, and more."

The clothes, meanwhile, are a continuation of Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello's fixation with California cool, seen in printed Hawaiian shirts, luxe bombers and casual Bermuda denim shorts. Brand staples like cropped trousers, skinny suits, wide-brimmed hats and satin shirts complete the surfer-rock star vibe.

Click the, below, video to watch No Matter How Long the Night Is.