Back in April, Saint Laurent was one of the first brands to announce it would not show at fashion week or adhere to any fixed fashion calendar, opting instead to show at their own pace however they see fit. It was anyone's guess what that would entail, but this morning, we finally got a look at what Anthony Vaccarello and team have been cooking up these past few months.

For their Summer 2021 collection, the brand had models walk down a winding sandbank in the middle of an unknown desert. "The desert, to me, symbolizes that yearn for serenity, open space, a slower rhythm," Vaccarello said in a statement. "The clothes are also softer, the spirit of the collection is more gentle, stripped back."

The slick latex and jewel tones from February's show gave way to bike shorts, lace hot pants, feathered negligee dressing and sculptural jewelry from Claude Lalanne. French collaborator Nathalie Canguilhem directed the panoramic film in a remote sandy oasis, with cameras capturing every detail and angle. See the gallery, below, for more close-up shots of Saint Laurent Summer 2021.