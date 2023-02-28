Are Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter Dating?

Rumors of Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter's supposed "fling" have heated up after the pair were photographed on a jaunt through WeHo Monday, during which they most likely chatted about the unseasonably rainy weather.

But this is not the first time internet gossips have been tipped off about the pair. Last week, Deuxmoi posted a screenshot via Instagram Stories in which a pesky little spy wrote: "spotted Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter on clearly a date at Horses anon pls. Thursday night." They added that "Sabrina was in a little brown mini skirt" and could clearly tell it was Shawn Mendes from his newly shaven head and white sweatshirt.

"Deuxmoi, this is Sabrina Carpenter calling. I'm calling to let you know how disappointed I am in your story. There's many things that I read in here that were false, like you saying I wore a little brown mini skirt."

Flash forward to Monday, when People nabbed pics of the lovebird hopefuls on a leisurely stroll. Mendes adorned himself in a sherpa-lined denim jacket, while Carpenter rocked a sensible sweatpants-and-hoodie combo, chain-link shoulder bag delicately perched on her shoulder.

From the photos, Mendes and Carpenter appear deep in conversation. Let me take another swing at what they possibly talked about: "Do you like your agent? Mine's pretty nice."

Carpenter was most recently linked to former Teen Wolf heartthrob Dylan O'Brien and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star Joshua Bassett. Mendes, who broke it off with Camila Cabello in 2021, has been seen on various walks with his 51-year-old chiropractor Dr. Jocelyn Miranda. Miranda frequently also posts photos with him on Instagram, like the one below with fellow musician Omar Apollo.

For what it's worth, neither Miranda, Mendes nor Carpenter have commented on the rumor mill.