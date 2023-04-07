S Club 7's Paul Cattermole Dead at 46

Paul Cattermole, member of iconic pop group S Club 7, has died at 46.

On Instagram, bandmates of Cattermole wrote on the official S Club 7 Instagram account: "There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel." The official announcement adds that "we were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have."

The announcement continues, "He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time."

Shortly before the announcement, the group's Instagram had shared a throwback photo of them. Earlier in March, the account had also wished Cattermole a happy 46th birthday.

Cattermole was born in Hertfordshire in southern England. He'd later audition for S Club 7 in 1999, joining the group alongside Jon Lee, Jo O'Meara, Hannah Spearritt, Rachel Stevens, Tina Barrett and Bradley McIntosh. Their first single, "Bring It All Back," was a No. 1 hit in the U.K., and they'd go on to release other hits like "Never Had a Dream Come True" and "S Club Party," a track most stateside might remember them for. It features the iconic lyric: "Ain't no party like an S Club party!"

As of now, Cattermole's cause of death is unknown.