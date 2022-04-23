It's been quite a legendary season of RuPaul's Drag Race, as it has been a season of a lot of firsts. It was the first season to have a cishet queen on the show, the first season to have featured five trans queens, and the first to have a top five instead of the usual three or four for the finale.

On Friday night, the final episode of season 14 filmed in Las Vegas aired. Finalists Daya Betty, Angeria Paris Van Michaels, Willow Pill, Bosco and Lady Camden battled it out for the crown. Each contestant showed off in performances to original songs, and from there Ru chose the top two queens to lipsync for the big win. And for the first time in Drag Race herstory, the cash prize was upped to $150,000, with the runner-up also receiving a consolation prize of $50,000.

The top two selected to do the final lip sync were British ballerina stunt queen from San Francisco Lady Camden, and the quirky, smart, and uniquely artistic Chicago queen Willow Pill. The song was Cher's rendition of ABBA's "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!" And — as final lipsyncs now seem to demand — there were multiple outfit and wig reveals during the pair's smackdown. It was a close call, but ultimately, Mama Ru dubbed Willow Pill as the world's next drag superstar.

WIllow is now the first out trans winner of a non-All Stars season of RPDR. The first out trans winner in the show's history was Kylie Sonique Love, who won season six of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

After her official official ceremony held in New York City, she told Entertainment Weekly, "I'd love to escape to the woods for a while and reconnect with myself, because you can kind of lose yourself in all the conflama of fame and celebrity. It feels great to have a huge notification from the world that I'm going in the right direction in my life."

The newly-crowned winner adds that she's considering phasing out of drag a little bit and maybe dabbling in acting, doing "absurd sketches and music," and getting a lot more "disgusting" and "dirty" with her art.

"For me, drag has to be weird and monstrous because life is weird and monstrous," she told EW. "I say on the show that my ultimate version of myself is having the queerness of the universe flowing through me. There's not anything queer about me, there's something queer about the universe and I am a channel for that. Life is nasty and difficult, and I just don't know how I'd hold to anything if I wasn't able to take the piss out of it and make it into something that's my own."