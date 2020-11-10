RuPaul has had a better 2020 than most, and the drag icon's year has gotten even better with the arrival of his very own Chia Pet.

In a fun, retro surprise for fans this morning, Ru posted a link to Twitter and Instagram showcasing the grow-your-own weave capabilities of the decorative planter.

RuPaul's pun caption poked fun at the moment and referenced the product's classic jingle: "SHE'S HERE! RuPaul Chia Pet! "Ch-Ch-Chi-Chia" Make This An UnbeWeavable Christmas."

Speaking to TMZ, RuPaul explained what the Chia Pets mean to her. "The perfect metaphor for life," she said. "To grow you must tend to your garden and love yourself."

RuPaul's Chia Pets begin shipping in December and will retail for $24.99.

Mama Ru is having a busy holiday season, after announcing a seasonal campaign with Old Navy earlier this month. She's also remixed her "Hey Sis, It's Christmas" track into a catchy jingle.

Last month, RuPaul appeared on Finding Your Roots and found out that he was related to Senator Cory Booker. Earlier in 2020, he made his hosting debut on SNL in an episode that featured Justin Bieber as musical guest.

Check out RuPaul's unbe-weavable new chia pets up above.